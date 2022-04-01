DGAP-DD: technotrans SE english

01.04.2022 / 16:04




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Hirsch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

technotrans SE


b) LEI

5299003IANGEF3R55G44 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
22.85 EUR 10830.90 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
22.8500 EUR 10830.9000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

31/03/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














01.04.2022
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: technotrans SE

Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17

48336 Sassenberg

Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



73961  01.04.2022 



