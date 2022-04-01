DGAP-NVR: First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2022. április 01., péntek, 16:32







DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: First Sensor AG


/ Total Voting Rights Announcement






First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








01.04.2022 / 16:32



Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

















Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


First Sensor AG

Peter-Behrens-Straße 15

12459 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.03.2022
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

10.303.396














01.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG

Peter-Behrens-Straße 15

12459 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1318535  01.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1318535&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum