1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Christina

Nachname(n):

Johannsson



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

ABOUT YOU Holding SE





b) LEI

894500DKEE3GY8870322



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A3CNK42





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

12.85 EUR





12850.00 EUR



13.00 EUR





117000.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

12.9850 EUR





129850.00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

30.03.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETA



