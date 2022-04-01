DGAP-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christina
Last name(s): Johannsson

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ABOUT YOU Holding SE


b) LEI

894500DKEE3GY8870322 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CNK42


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
12.85 EUR 12850.00 EUR
13.00 EUR 117000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
12.9850 EUR 129850.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

30/03/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETA














Language: English
Company: ABOUT YOU Holding SE

Domstraße 10

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de





 
