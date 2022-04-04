

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





BRAIN Biotech AG: Successful Genome Editing Activity in Mammalian Cells with BRAIN-Metagenome-Cas (BMC), BRAIN-Engineered-Cas (BEC)





04-Apr-2022 / 10:31 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Successful Genome Editing Activity in Mammalian Cells with BRAIN-Metagenome-Cas (BMC), BRAIN-Engineered-Cas (BEC)



Zwingenberg, Germany, April 4th, 2022. BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") has achieved a major milestone successfully demonstrating genome editing activity in mammalian cell lines with its proprietary CRISPR-Cas genome editing nucleases BRAIN-Metagenome-Cas (BMC), BRAIN-Engineered-Cas (BEC). This is expected to pave the way to potentially employ BRAIN"s genome editing technology in large addressable markets such as animal livestock, pharmacology and therapeutics. The company will continue to develop this technology jointly with partners for a magnitude of end markets and applications.



Notifying person:



Michael Schneiders, Head of IR & Sustainability



BRAIN Biotech AG



Darmstädter Str. 34-36, 64673 Zwingenberg, Germany



www.brain-biotech.com



Investor Relations Office



Tel.: +49-(0)-6251-9331-0



Fax: +49-(0)-6251-9331-11



E-Mail: ir@brain-biotech.com



End of ad hoc announcement







Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About BRAIN



BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") is a leading European industrial biotechnology specialist with a focus on nutrition, health and the environment. As a technology and solutions provider the company supports the biologization of industries with bio-based products and processes. From contract R&D with industrial partners to advancing own disruptive incubator projects and customized enzyme products, BRAIN"s broad cutting-edge biotech expertise and its agile teams are key to success.



BRAIN Biotech AG, Germany, is the parent company of the international BRAIN Group. The Group develops and distributes B2B specialty products, including enzymes and bioactive natural compounds. BRAIN also optimizes microbial production strains and develops processes for precision fermentation up to industrial scale. The BRAIN Group has its own fermentation or production facilities in Continental Europe, UK and the US, which together with the associated biotechnological solution competency complete the value chain within the group.



As a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact, BRAIN Biotech AG is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption and to actively advance common societal goals. Our products and services target at least five of the UN SDGs directly.



Since its IPO in 2016, BRAIN Biotech AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394).











04-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



