04.04.2022 / 10:50



Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



 



Bekanntgabe gemäß Art 5 Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 i.V.m. Art. 2 Abs. 2 und 3 der Del. VO (EU) 2016/1052 der Kommission



Information zum Aktienrückkaufprogramm
4. April 2022



Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Deutschland
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004



Im Zeitraum vom 28. März 2022 bis einschließlich 31. März 2022 wurden insgesamt 90.871 Aktien im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes der Deutsche Post AG auf XETRA erworben.



Dabei wurden jeweils folgende Stückzahlen zurückgekauft:































Datum zurückgekaufte Aktien (Stück) Durchschnittspreis (€) Kurswert Gesamt (€)
28.03.2022 4.412 45,4354 200.460,98
29.03.2022 5.983 45,2587 270.782,80
30.03.2022 28.574 44,6433 1.275.637,65
31.03.2022 51.902 44,1789 2.292.973,27
Gesamt 90.871 44,4570 4.039.854,70
       

 

Eine Aufstellung der getätigten Einzelgeschäfte innerhalb eines Tages sind auf der Unternehmens-webseite veröffentlicht (https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/aktie/aktienrueckkauf.html).



Das Gesamtvolumen der im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes im Zeitraum vom

10. März 2022 bis einschließlich 31. März 2022 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich auf 1.570.449 Stück.



Kontakt:



Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000



Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Deutschland
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
