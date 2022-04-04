DGAP-News: TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt positions itself for further growth with experienced new CFO Philipp Koecke
2022. április 04., hétfő, 11:00
Press release
Tesvolt positions itself for further growth with experienced new CFO Philipp Koecke
Wittenberg, 4 April 2022 - Tesvolt GmbH, one of the world"s leading technology providers of energy storage system solutions for commercial and industrial applications, is consolidating its management team to prepare for further growth by securing Philipp Koecke as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from the beginning of May 2022. Tesvolt now has a highly experienced finance expert as Commercial Director, one who brings many years of industry experience in renewable energies around the world. In recent decades, his roles have included CFO for a listed company with an annual turnover in the single-digit billion-euro range and corresponding market capitalisation.
Following his economics studies, Koecke worked for many years as an investment manager at a technology-oriented holding company before a 15-year stint in finance at Solarworld AG. In his time there, the company achieved annual turnover of up to EUR 1.3 billion. Alongside his board duties, he was also a member of the Board of Directors at the company"s US subsidiaries, which together counted more than 1,000 employees. He supported Solarworld as it grew to more than 3,000 employees and contributed significantly to the successful expansion of the company. He brings with him a deep understanding of the engineering involved in renewable energies and storage technology. In 2017, Koecke moved into senior management at a fast-growing technology firm.
Daniel Hannemann, co-founder and Commercial Director at Tesvolt: "Our company is undergoing a period of rapid growth. In finance and elsewhere we are channelling our expertise and organisation to ensure we manage this global growth professionally. So we are delighted to have secured Philipp Koecke as a highly experienced CFO for Tesvolt. Philipp brings with him copious expertise in our core business areas. He has many years of experience in high-growth companies that have multiplied their revenues, and intimate knowledge of the practices of financial markets around the world. We are very much looking forward to our work together and the success that awaits us."
Philipp Koecke, new Chief Financial Officer at Tesvolt: "Tesvolt is a company with outstanding technology which is gearing up to take a leading role in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. This position is very exciting for me, because it allows me to contribute my skills and experience to support the company"s growth trajectory and, as a result, take an active part in furthering the global energy transition. The team, the technology and the company culture have all made an excellent impression on me, which is why I am very much looking forward to my new role."
About Tesvolt
