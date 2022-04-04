Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 9th Interim announcement

Göppingen - 01 April 2022 - In the period from 28 March 2022 up to and including 01 April 2022, a number of 438,432 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Aggregated volume



(number of shares)

Volume-weighted average price



(€)

28 March 2022

87,980

13.4517

29 March 2022

102,531

13.8869

30 March 2022

87,131

13.8157

31 March 2022

104,948

13.7875

01 April 2022

55,842

13.5000



The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 01 April 2022 amounts to a number of 10,730,979 shares.



The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:



Michael Lönne



TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations



Phone: +49 7161 97200 81



E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com