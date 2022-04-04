DGAP-News: United Electronic Technology (UET) AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021
2022. április 04., hétfő, 13:12
"The current year is characterized by continuing unstable supply chains in procurement, cost increases for raw materials and components and uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine. Despite lack of visibility, we are confident after the first quarter. We were able to increase order intake and sales and are well positioned to grow profitable, long term," said Werner Neubauer, CEO of UET AG. "We have currently no business in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine and therefore do not experience any direct impact."
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UET United Electronic Technology AG
|Frankfurter Straße 80-82
|65760 Eschborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6196-7777550
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6196-7777559
|E-mail:
|investor@uet-group.com
|Internet:
|www.uet-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBKW6
|WKN:
|A0LBKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1319505
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1319505 04.04.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-