1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Tobias

Nachname(n):

Meyer



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Deutsche Post AG





b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0005552004





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf von 3.112,7056 Aktien zur Begleichung von Steuer- und Abgabenverbindlichkeiten in Zusammenhang mit der Teilnahme an einem Belegschaftsaktienprogramm (Share Matching Scheme).

Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

42.7563 EUR





133087.82 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

42.7563 EUR





133087.82 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

01.04.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



