DGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG deutsch

2022. április 04., hétfő, 17:47















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








04.04.2022 / 17:45




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Jörg
Nachname(n): von Dosky

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Deutsche Post AG


b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005552004


b) Art des Geschäfts


Anspruch auf Übertragung von 210,136 Aktien ohne Zuzahlung in Zusammenhang mit der Teilnahme an einem Belegschaftsaktienprogramm (Share Matching Scheme).
Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
0 EUR 0 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
0 EUR 0 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

01.04.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














04.04.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Deutschland
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



74023  04.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1319575&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum