1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Oscar
Last name(s): de Bok

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Post AG


b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004


b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of 2,493.7789 shares for the settlement of taxes and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching scheme).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
42.7563 EUR 106624.80 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
42.7563 EUR 106624.80 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

01/04/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
