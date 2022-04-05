





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Karim Ahmed Amin Aly

Last name(s):

Khalil



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Siemens Energy AG





b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000ENER6Y0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

20.60 EUR





3955.20 EUR



20.60 EUR





7807.40 EUR



20.60 EUR





8013.40 EUR



20.60 EUR





824.00 EUR



20.60 EUR





62376.80 EUR



20.60 EUR





12257.00 EUR



20.60 EUR





62974.20 EUR



20.60 EUR





2286.60 EUR



20.60 EUR





42868.60 EUR



20.60 EUR





2636.80 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

20.6000 EUR





206000.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

04/04/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



