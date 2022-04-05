DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Karim Ahmed Amin Aly
Last name(s): Khalil

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG


b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)




















































Price(s) Volume(s)
20.60 EUR 3955.20 EUR
20.60 EUR 7807.40 EUR
20.60 EUR 8013.40 EUR
20.60 EUR 824.00 EUR
20.60 EUR 62376.80 EUR
20.60 EUR 12257.00 EUR
20.60 EUR 62974.20 EUR
20.60 EUR 2286.60 EUR
20.60 EUR 42868.60 EUR
20.60 EUR 2636.80 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
20.6000 EUR 206000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

04/04/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

81739 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com





 
