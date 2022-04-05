





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















05.04.2022 / 07:47









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Karim Ahmed Amin Aly

Nachname(n):

Khalil



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Siemens Energy AG





b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000ENER6Y0





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf (in Erfüllung einer anstellungsvertraglichen Anlageverpflichtung)





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

20.60 EUR





3955.20 EUR



20.60 EUR





7807.40 EUR



20.60 EUR





8013.40 EUR



20.60 EUR





824.00 EUR



20.60 EUR





62376.80 EUR



20.60 EUR





12257.00 EUR



20.60 EUR





62974.20 EUR



20.60 EUR





2286.60 EUR



20.60 EUR





42868.60 EUR



20.60 EUR





2636.80 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

20.6000 EUR





206000.0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

04.04.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Erstmeldunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts

























05.04.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



