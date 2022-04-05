DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








05.04.2022 / 07:47




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Karim Ahmed Amin Aly
Nachname(n): Khalil

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG


b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf (in Erfüllung einer anstellungsvertraglichen Anlageverpflichtung)


c) Preis(e) und Volumen




















































Preis(e) Volumen
20.60 EUR 3955.20 EUR
20.60 EUR 7807.40 EUR
20.60 EUR 8013.40 EUR
20.60 EUR 824.00 EUR
20.60 EUR 62376.80 EUR
20.60 EUR 12257.00 EUR
20.60 EUR 62974.20 EUR
20.60 EUR 2286.60 EUR
20.60 EUR 42868.60 EUR
20.60 EUR 2636.80 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
20.6000 EUR 206000.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

04.04.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














05.04.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

81739 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



74025  05.04.2022 



