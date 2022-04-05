DGAP-AFR: Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 12, 2022

Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/#Finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 12, 2022

Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/index-EN.php#Finanzberichte













Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE

Lil-Dagover-Ring 7

82031 Grünwald

Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de





 
