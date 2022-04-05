DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

München, den 05.04.2022


Im Zeitraum vom 28. Maerz 2022 bis einschließlich 01. April 2022 hat die Allianz SE insgesamt 215.855 Aktien im Rahmen ihres laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogramms gekauft, das mit der Bekanntmachung vom 07. Maerz 2022 gemäß Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr.596/2014 und Art.2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 angekündigt wurde.


Dabei wurden jeweils folgende Stückzahlen gekauft:


Datum          Stück Aktien   Durchschnittskurs (EUR)


28.03.2022   0

29.03.2022   0

30.03.2022   83.803             216,5539

31.03.2022   85.800             216,9332

01.04.2022   46.252             218,4940





Die Gesamtzahl der im Rahmen des Aktienrückkaufprogramms seit dem 8. Maerz 2022 bis einschließlich 01. April 2022 gekauften Aktien beläuft sich damit auf 1.151.730 Aktien.


Der Erwerb der Aktien der Allianz SE erfolgt ausschließlich über die Börse im elektronischen Handel der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (Xetra) durch eine von der Allianz SE beauftragte Bank.


Detaillierte Informationen über die Transaktionen gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 Delegierte Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 sind auf der Internetseite der Allianz SE veröffentlicht (www.allianz.com).















Sprache: Deutsch
