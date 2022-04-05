





Munich, 05.04.2022





In the period from March 28, 2022 to, and including, April 01, 2022 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 215,855 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 7, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.





Shares were purchased as follows:





Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)







28.03.2022 0



29.03.2022 0



30.03.2022 83,803 216.5539



31.03.2022 85,800 216.9332



01.04.2022 46,252 218.4940







The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 8, 2022 through, and including, April 01, 2022 amounts to 1,151,730.





The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.





Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).



























