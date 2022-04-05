DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2022. április 05., kedd, 15:50
Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2022
Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/3037504/51b13666d4e79d6808856e892183f3c1/data/gdb-quartalsmitteilung-q1-2022-tug_de.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2022
Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/3037508/66e16e0a1d3d385a59d6cff12b0031c9/data/gdb-quarterly-statement-q1-2022-tug_en.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1320965 05.04.2022
