DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2022. április 05., kedd, 15:50







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements








05.04.2022 / 15:50



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 25, 2022

Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/3037504/51b13666d4e79d6808856e892183f3c1/data/gdb-quartalsmitteilung-q1-2022-tug_de.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 25, 2022

Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/3037508/66e16e0a1d3d385a59d6cff12b0031c9/data/gdb-quarterly-statement-q1-2022-tug_en.pdf













05.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1320965  05.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1320965&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum