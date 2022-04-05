





Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year





Language: German



Date of disclosure: April 25, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: April 25, 2022



Address:

