1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

CFO / COO

First name:

Hardy

Last name(s):

Mehl



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Basler AG





b) LEI

5299006OKY4JQTOWH448



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005102008





b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of own shares of the Basler AG as a share-based component of the 2021 Board of Management compensation.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

100.8000 EUR





97876.8000 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

100.8000 EUR





97876.8000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

04/04/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



