DGAP-DD: HomeToGo SE english
2022. április 05., kedd, 22:01
HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.04.2022 / 22:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
|a)
|Name
|Wolfgang Heigl
|
|
|
|
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|
|
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Management Board
|
|
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
|
|
|a)
|Name
|HomeToGo SE
|
|
|b)
|LEI
|2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
|
|
|
|
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|
|
|
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|4.19 EUR
|1,200
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
|1,200
|
|
|- Price
|4.19 EUR
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-03-31 (UTC+2)
|
|
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XETRA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|
|
|
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|4.18 EUR
|1,200
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
|1,200
|
|
|- Price
|4.18 EUR
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-04-01 (UTC+2)
|
|
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XETRA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|
|
|
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|4.23 EUR
|1,200
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
|1,200
|
|
|- Price
|4.23 EUR
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-04-02 (UTC+2)
|
|
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XETRA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
74117 05.04.2022
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.