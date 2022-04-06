The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 31, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 25 mar 2022



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

896.791,00

896.782,03

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

880.773,00

880.773,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

471.862,00

471.857,28

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

10.051,00

10.051,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

5.250,00

5.249,95

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

40,00

40,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Swap

138.458,00

138.458,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

231,00

231,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Warrant

36.247,00

36.247,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

In cash

Ordinary share

14.757,00

14.756,85

Real

Real

Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

228.203,00

228.200,72

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

42.378,00

42.377,58

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

4.724,00

4.723,95

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Call-option

279.500,00

279.500,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,98 %

0,00%

0,00%

0,13%

2,85%

Voting rights

2,98 %

0,00%

0,00%

0,13%

2,85%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has



been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=122333