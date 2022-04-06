The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on April 2, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 29 mar 2022



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

959.308,00

959.298,41

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

880.773,00

880.773,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

472.090,00

472.085,28

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

10.410,00

10.410,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

5.199,00

5.198,95

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

40,00

40,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Swap

128.094,00

128.094,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

231,00

231,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Warrant

37.167,00

37.167,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

In cash

Ordinary share

14.757,00

14.756,85

Real

Real

Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

201.777,00

201.774,98

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

51.103,00

51.102,49

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

24,00

24,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Call-option

726.300,00

726.300,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,18 %

0,00%

0,00%

0,12%

3,07%

Voting rights

3,18 %

0,00%

0,00%

0,12%

3,07%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has



been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=122461