Corporate News

ENCAVIS acquires Danish wind farm Svoldrup (11.5 MW)





Hamburg, April 6th, 2022 - SDAX listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, ticker symbol: ECV) acquires Danish wind farm Svoldrup in the North of Jutland already connected to the grid. This wind farm represents a generation capacity of 11.5 megawatts (MW) in total. Encavis acquired yet five of the six wind turbines in total of the type Siemens 2.3-93 (2.3 MW each), 126 metres high each of the wind generation plant, that were built in 2010. All in an excellent technical condition producing Green Energy since then very reliable. The sixth wind turbine is already owned by Encavis since 2019.

Revenue of the electricity production of the wind farm is fixed until end of 2023 by a pay-as-produced power purchase agreement (PPA). Encavis will fix another long-term PPA with a new party for the period post 2024.





"Since we made positive experiences with wind generation plants connected to the grid for more than ten years, we are very happy to acquire this wind farm Svoldrup," Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, welcomes the first new acquisition in current fiscal year.





About ENCAVIS:



Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in eleven European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.2 gigawatts (GW), corresponding to an amount of avoided 1.4 million tonnes of CO 2 per annum. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

