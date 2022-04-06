DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG acquires Danish wind farm Svoldrup (11.5 MW)
2022. április 06., szerda, 06:56
ENCAVIS acquires Danish wind farm Svoldrup (11.5 MW)
Revenue of the electricity production of the wind farm is fixed until end of 2023 by a pay-as-produced power purchase agreement (PPA). Encavis will fix another long-term PPA with a new party for the period post 2024.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1321159
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1321159 06.04.2022
