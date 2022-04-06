DGAP-DD: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG english

2022. április 06., szerda, 15:27















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








06.04.2022 / 15:25




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Consens Beratungs- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Greiner
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG


b) LEI

5299008RI8NGQL3F3J12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005199905


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
25.3156 EUR 50631.20 EUR
24.4000 EUR 8954.80 EUR
26.6000 EUR 5612.60 EUR
27.0000 EUR 5184.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
25.4089 EUR 70382.6000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

01/04/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














06.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

Marienplatz 11

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



74141  06.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1322105&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum