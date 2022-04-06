





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















06.04.2022 / 15:25









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Consens Beratungs- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Christian

Last name(s):

Greiner

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG





b) LEI

5299008RI8NGQL3F3J12



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005199905





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

25.3156 EUR





50631.20 EUR



24.4000 EUR





8954.80 EUR



26.6000 EUR





5612.60 EUR



27.0000 EUR





5184.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

25.4089 EUR





70382.6000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

01/04/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























06.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



