1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Consens Beratungs- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Christian

Last name(s):

Greiner

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG





b) LEI

5299008RI8NGQL3F3J12



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005199905





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

27.4000 EUR





5781.4000 EUR



27.6000 EUR





524.4000 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

27.4165 EUR





6305.8000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

04/04/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



