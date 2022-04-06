DGAP-DD: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft deutsch

2022. április 06., szerda, 17:26















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








06.04.2022 / 17:24




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: EFa Vermögensverwaltungs KG

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Rolf
Nachname(n): Elgeti
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen

















Preis(e) Volumen
28.2000 EUR 5442.6000 EUR
28.8000 EUR 5184.0000 EUR
29.4000 EUR 5292.0000 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
28.7943 EUR 15918.6000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

04.04.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














06.04.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.creditshelf.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



74147  06.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1322225&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum