Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated





a)

Name

Steffen Schneider











2.

Reason for the notification





a)

Position/status

CFO, Member of the Management Board





b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification











3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor





a)

Name

HomeToGo SE





b)

LEI

2221001IK1TS34BCHL37











4.

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted





a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Class A Shares







Identification code

LU2290523658





b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)





3,84 EUR

342





3,87 EUR

658





d)

Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume

1,000





- Price

3,86 EUR





e)

Date of the transaction

2022-04-05 (UTC+2)





f)

Place of transaction

XETRA









































