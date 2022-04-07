DGAP-DD: Krones AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Schawei GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Schadeberg-Herrmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Krones AG


b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
73.9498 EUR 499160.99 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
73.9498 EUR 499160.99 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

04/04/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Krones AG

Böhmerwaldstraße 5

93073 Neutraubling

Germany
Internet: www.krones.com





 
