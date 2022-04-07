DGAP-Adhoc: Cardea Europe AG: Cardea Group furnishes comprehensive guarantee for all payment obligations under the 7.25% corporate bond of Cardea Europe AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cardea Europe AG / Key word(s): Bond
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 Regulation (EU) 596/2014
Cardea Group furnishes comprehensive guarantee for all payment obligations under the 7.25% corporate bond of Cardea Europe AG
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Jordan Waring, CEO and Founder of Cardea: "In future, we will fully guarantee the bond of our subsidiary with our substance and financial strength. This will significantly improve the risk profile of the bond, and bondholders will benefit from the growth of our company and recent successes in the form of a sustainable guarantee."
About Cardea
Cardea is a global asset management firm with offices in Atlanta, London, Barcelona and Frankfurt and more than US$ 19,6 billion of Assets under Management. Through its subsidiaries, Cardea Capital Group and Cardea Capital Advisors, both SEC registered investment advisors, Cardea offers wealth management, institutional advisory, turnkey asset management platform services and advisory services to both financial advisors, institutional clients and individual investors.
Cardea Europe AG
Press contact
Disclaimer
Safe Harbor Statement
No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting together with DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG or the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.
The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to change.
1322507 07-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
