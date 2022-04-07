

Cardea Group furnishes comprehensive guarantee for all payment obligations under the 7.25% corporate bond of Cardea Europe AG





April 7, 2022 - Frankfurt. The Cardea Group (Cardea), the parent company of Cardea Europa AG, has furnished a comprehensive and binding guarantee bond for all payment obligations under the 7.25 percent corporate bond (ISIN DE000A3H2ZP5): The Cardea Group guarantees to the creditors of the bond unconditionally and irrevocably the due payment of all amounts payable under the bond. The guarantee thus covers both current interest payments and the full repayment of the bond at maturity. The guarantee constitutes an irrevocable, unsubordinated and unsecured obligation of the guarantor that ranks at least pari passu with all other unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the guarantor. The bond of Cardea Europe AG has a volume of up to EUR 125 million, of which only a fraction has been placed to date. The guarantee also extends to obligations from volume which will be placed in the future. In the past few weeks alone, Cardea has concluded asset management contracts with a very long term worth several billion U.S. dollars, resulting in annual fees in a substantial double-digit million U.S. dollar range. Cardea has a total of more than US$ 17bn Assets under Management.











Jordan Waring, CEO and Founder of Cardea: "In future, we will fully guarantee the bond of our subsidiary with our substance and financial strength. This will significantly improve the risk profile of the bond, and bondholders will benefit from the growth of our company and recent successes in the form of a sustainable guarantee."



About Cardea



Cardea is a global asset management firm with offices in Atlanta, London, Barcelona and Frankfurt and more than US$ 19,6 billion of Assets under Management. Through its subsidiaries, Cardea Capital Group and Cardea Capital Advisors, both SEC registered investment advisors, Cardea offers wealth management, institutional advisory, turnkey asset management platform services and advisory services to both financial advisors, institutional clients and individual investors.



