7. April 2022 - Frankfurt. Die Cardea Group (Cardea) hat als Muttergesellschaft der Cardea Europa AG eine weitreichende und verbindliche Garantieerklärung abgegeben für alle Zahlungsverpflichtungen aus deren 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe (ISIN DE000A3H2ZP5). Demnach garantiert die Cardea Group den Gläubigern der Schuldverschreibung unbedingt und unwiderruflich die ordnungsgemäße Zahlung aller aufgrund der Schuldverschreibung zu zahlenden Beträge. Damit umfasst die Garantie sowohl laufende Zinszahlungen als auch die vollständige Rückzahlung der Anleihe am Laufzeitende. Die Garantie begründet eine unwiderrufliche, nicht nachrangige und nicht besicherte Verpflichtung der Garantin, die mit allen sonstigen nicht nachrangigen und nicht besicherten Verpflichtungen der Garantin wenigstens im gleichen Rang steht. Die Anleihe der Cardea Europe AG hat ein Volumen von bis zu 125 Mio. Euro, von dem bislang nur ein Bruchteil platziert ist. Die Garantie erstreckt sich auch auf Verpflichtungen aus künftig platziertem Volumen. Cardea hat alleine in den vergangenen Wochen sehr lang laufende Asset-Management-Verträge im Umfang von mehreren Mrd. US-Dollar abgeschlossen, aus denen jährliche Fees im merklich zweistelligen Mio.-US-Dollar-Bereich resultieren. Cardea hat insgesamt mehr als 17 Mrd. US-Dollar Assets under Management.













Jordan Waring, CEO und Gründer von Cardea: "Wir stehen künftig mit unserer Substanz und Finanzkraft vollständig für die Anleihe unserer Tochtergesellschaft ein. Damit verbessern wir das Risikoprofil des Bonds erheblich und die Anleihegläubiger profitieren in Form einer tragfähigen Garantie vom Wachstum unseres Unternehmens und den jüngsten Erfolgen."



Über Cardea





Cardea ist eine weltweit tätige Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mit Niederlassungen in Atlanta, London, Barcelona und Frankfurt und einem verwalteten Vermögen von mehr als 19,6 Mrd. US-Dollar. Über seine Tochtergesellschaften Cardea Capital Group und Cardea Capital Advisors, beides bei der SEC registrierte Anlageberater, bietet Cardea Vermögensverwaltung, institutionelle Beratung, schlüsselfertige Vermögensverwaltungsplattformen und Beratungsdienste sowohl für Finanzberater als auch für Privatanleger an.



Cardea Europe AG



Lurgiallee 14



D-60439 Frankfurt am Main.



Deutschland



Pressekontakt



edicto GmbH



Axel Mühlhaus / Ralf Droz



Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54



E-Mail: rdroz@edicto.de





Disclaimer



Safe Harbor Statement



No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.



If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting together with DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG or the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.



The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to change.









