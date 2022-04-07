DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical publishes Annual Report for 2021 and proposes dividend at prior year"s level
2022. április 07., csütörtök, 09:18
Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has announced with today"s publication of its Annual Report for the fiscal year (FY) 2021 that the Executive Directors and the Supervisory Board intend to propose a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share, the same level as last year, at the Annual General Meeting 2022.
"Despite our upfront investments for higher sustained organic growth in the future we were able to generate record free cash flow in FY 2021," commented Michael Rauch, CFO of CompuGroup Medical. "We will continue to use the cash primarily for financing growth as well as returning it to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks."
Based on the current 52.3 million shares with a dividend entitlement, the estimated total dividend payout will be set at around EUR 26.1 million. Measured against free cash flow and net earnings in 2021, the payout ratio will thus be at around 26 percent. The preliminary figures for FY 2021 and the forecast for 2022 had already been announced on March 10, 2022.
The annual report for FY 2021 is now available to view on the company"s website at www.cgm.com/ir-publications.
About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.025 billion in 2021, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors" offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals and social institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical"s services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 19 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among healthcare professionals. More than 8,500 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.
Contact for Media Representatives:
Alexander Weimer
Head of Corporate Communications
P +49 261 8000-6100
M press@cgm.com
Contact for Analysts and Investors:
Claudia Thomé
Corporate Vice President Investor Relations
P +49 160 3630362
M claudia.thome@cgm.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
|Maria Trost 21
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)160 3630362
|Fax:
|+49 (0)261 8000 3200
|E-mail:
|investor@cgm.com
|Internet:
|www.cgm.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A288904
|WKN:
|A28890
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1322513
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1322513 07.04.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-