DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary figures for Fiscal Year 2021
2022. április 07., csütörtök, 11:40
Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary figures for Fiscal Year 2021
Schramberg, 7 April 2022 - According to preliminary figures, the Schweizer Group (under IFRS) achieved sales of EUR 122.7 million in 2021 (previous year: EUR 98.3 million). This corresponds to an increase of almost 25 percent over the previous year, made possible by significant gains in market share. This growth trend is underpinned by an order intake in 2021 of EUR 175.2 million (previous year: EUR 78.4 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR -8.5 million (2020: EUR -9.5 million). The EBITDA ratio improved compared to the previous year to -6.9 percent (2020: -9.7 percent). The Group excluding China achieved EBITDA of EUR +9.1 million in 2021. This means that both the development of sales and EBITDA are within the company"s expectations. As at 31 December 2021, the equity ratio was 5.3 percent (previous year: 17.4 percent). Taking into account the shareholding (completed in January 2022) in the SCHWEIZER Chinese subsidiary of strategic partner WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. based in China (WUS), the equity ratio amounts to 10.5 percent. The holding occurred as part of a capital increase, whereby the SCHWEIZER Group received equity of EUR 10.5 million.
Development in the fourth quarter
The final and audited figures for the 2021 financial year as well as a detailed forecast for the current financial year are due to be published on 22 April 2022.
About SCHWEIZER
The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE", "ISIN DE 000515623").
For further information please contact:
Elisabeth Trik
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schweizer Electronic AG
|Einsteinstraße 10
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|07422-512-301
|Fax:
|07422-512-397
|E-mail:
|ir@schweizer.ag
|Internet:
|www.schweizer.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005156236
|WKN:
|515623
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1322973
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1322973 07.04.2022
