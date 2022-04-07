DGAP-DD: JOST Werke AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








07.04.2022 / 14:05




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Joachim
Nachname(n): Dürr

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

JOST Werke AG


b) LEI

529900G977BSS7DATK68 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000JST4000


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
34.45 EUR 98182.50 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
34.4500 EUR 98182.5000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

06.04.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: JOST Werke AG

Siemensstraße 2

63263 Neu-Isenburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.jost-world.com





 
