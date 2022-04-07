DGAP-DD: JOST Werke AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








07.04.2022 / 14:05




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Joachim
Last name(s): Dürr

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

JOST Werke AG


b) LEI

529900G977BSS7DATK68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000JST4000


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
34.45 EUR 98182.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
34.4500 EUR 98182.5000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

06/04/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: JOST Werke AG

Siemensstraße 2

63263 Neu-Isenburg

Germany
Internet: www.jost-world.com





 
