DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG expects significant quarterly earnings growth
2022. április 07., csütörtök, 20:26
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
SMT Scharf AG expects significant quarterly earnings growth
Hamm, April 7, 2022 - SMT Scharf AG (German Securities Code (WKN): 575198; ISIN: DE0005751986) announces that it has learned today that it will be able to release provisions of around EUR 4 million. This will increase consolidated operating profit (EBIT) for the first quarter of 2022 by the same amount. These provisions had been formed in connection with potential services to be rendered to customers. It has now become apparent that these services are not to be rendered in full.
Given the Covid-19 pandemic and especially in relation to the further rise in volatility in connection with the Russia-Ukraine situation, the company had not issued quantitative revenue and earnings guidance for the 2022 fiscal year, despite a fundamentally positive business outlook.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMT Scharf AG
|Römerstrasse 104
|59075 Hamm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 2381 960-01
|Fax:
|+49 2381 960-311
|E-mail:
|info@smtscharf.com
|Internet:
|www.smtscharf.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005751986
|WKN:
|575198
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1323461
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1323461 07-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-