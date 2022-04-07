DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG expects significant quarterly earnings growth

2022. április 07., csütörtök, 20:26





DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results


SMT Scharf AG expects significant quarterly earnings growth


07-Apr-2022 / 20:26 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SMT Scharf AG expects significant quarterly earnings growth



Hamm, April 7, 2022 - SMT Scharf AG (German Securities Code (WKN): 575198; ISIN: DE0005751986) announces that it has learned today that it will be able to release provisions of around EUR 4 million. This will increase consolidated operating profit (EBIT) for the first quarter of 2022 by the same amount. These provisions had been formed in connection with potential services to be rendered to customers. It has now become apparent that these services are not to be rendered in full.



Given the Covid-19 pandemic and especially in relation to the further rise in volatility in connection with the Russia-Ukraine situation, the company had not issued quantitative revenue and earnings guidance for the 2022 fiscal year, despite a fundamentally positive business outlook.




Contact

Investor Relations

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Phone: +49 (0) 611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49 (0) 611 - 205855-66

Email: burbach@cometis.de



 










07-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG

Römerstrasse 104

59075 Hamm

Germany
Phone: +49 2381 960-01
Fax: +49 2381 960-311
E-mail: info@smtscharf.com
Internet: www.smtscharf.com
ISIN: DE0005751986
WKN: 575198
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1323461





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1323461  07-Apr-2022 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1323461&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum