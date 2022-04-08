DGAP-Ad-hoc: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 (1) MAR

elumeo SE: elumeo SE publishes preliminary figures for 2021: Significant increase in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net profit

Berlin, 8 April 2022

Berlin, 8 April 2022 - elumeo SE (ISIN DE000A11Q059), the leading electronic retailer of gemstone jewelry in Europe, has published its preliminary figures for its 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements. The company achieved a significant increase in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated earnings in 2021.

In financial year 2021, revenue rose by 20% to EUR 50.7 million (previous year: EUR 42.4 million). Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) also improved significantly to EUR 4.9 million in the same period, compared to EUR 0.9 million in 2020, and was thus in the upper range of the forecast, which called for a figure in the low to mid-single-digit million range. Consolidated net income increased significantly by EUR 9.1 million from EUR 0.2 million in the previous year to EUR 9.3 million. The Group"s equity rose from EUR 4.3 million to EUR 13.7 million due to the significant rise in earnings.

About elumeo SE:

The elumeo Group, headquartered in Berlin, is the leading European company in the electronic direct sales of high-quality, gemstone jewelry. Through a variety of electronic sales channels (TV, Internet, Smart TV and a smartphone app), the listed company offers its customers, in particular, colored gemstone jewelry at attractive prices. The elumeo Group operates home shopping TV channels in Germany and Italy as well as web shops in Germany, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium. With its wholly owned subsidiary, the elumeo Group operates the AI-controlled video shopping app jooli.com.

