DGAP-Adhoc: elumeo SE: elumeo SE: elumeo SE publishes preliminary figures for 2021: Significant increase in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net profit
2022. április 08., péntek, 08:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 (1) MAR
elumeo SE: elumeo SE publishes preliminary figures for 2021: Significant increase in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net profit
Berlin, 8 April 2022
ISIN: DE000A11Q059
In financial year 2021, revenue rose by 20% to EUR 50.7 million (previous year: EUR 42.4 million). Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) also improved significantly to EUR 4.9 million in the same period, compared to EUR 0.9 million in 2020, and was thus in the upper range of the forecast, which called for a figure in the low to mid-single-digit million range. Consolidated net income increased significantly by EUR 9.1 million from EUR 0.2 million in the previous year to EUR 9.3 million. The Group"s equity rose from EUR 4.3 million to EUR 13.7 million due to the significant rise in earnings.
About elumeo SE:
The elumeo Group, headquartered in Berlin, is the leading European company in the electronic direct sales of high-quality, gemstone jewelry. Through a variety of electronic sales channels (TV, Internet, Smart TV and a smartphone app), the listed company offers its customers, in particular, colored gemstone jewelry at attractive prices. The elumeo Group operates home shopping TV channels in Germany and Italy as well as web shops in Germany, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium. With its wholly owned subsidiary, the elumeo Group operates the AI-controlled video shopping app jooli.com.
Contact
Contact:
Bernd Fischer, managing director (CFO).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|elumeo SE
|Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
|10999 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 69 59 79-0
|Fax:
|+49 30 69 59 79-20
|E-mail:
|info@elumeo.com
|Internet:
|www.elumeo.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11Q059
|WKN:
|A11Q05
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1323525
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1323525 08-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-