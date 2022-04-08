DGAP-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








08.04.2022 / 09:30




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Giloth

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006602006


b) Nature of the transaction

Mandatory purchase under the Share Ownership Guidelines of the Executive Board remuneration system


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















































































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
36.4700 EUR 510.58 EUR
36.7900 EUR 110.37 EUR
36.7900 EUR 1729.13 EUR
36.6000 EUR 1317.60 EUR
36.6000 EUR 329.40 EUR
36.6300 EUR 73.26 EUR
36.6800 EUR 220.08 EUR
36.6800 EUR 733.60 EUR
36.4100 EUR 691.79 EUR
36.3000 EUR 871.20 EUR
36.2100 EUR 1629.45 EUR
35.9900 EUR 863.76 EUR
36.1000 EUR 1805.00 EUR
35.9700 EUR 611.49 EUR
35.9700 EUR 971.19 EUR
36.1100 EUR 1191.63 EUR
36.1100 EUR 397.21 EUR
36.0300 EUR 324.27 EUR
36.0300 EUR 1225.02 EUR
36.0300 EUR 1873.56 EUR
35.8300 EUR 1576.52 EUR
35.6600 EUR 855.84 EUR
35.6900 EUR 749.49 EUR
35.5900 EUR 1779.50 EUR
35.5500 EUR 1706.40 EUR
35.5600 EUR 1635.76 EUR
35.7500 EUR 1680.25 EUR
35.6300 EUR 35.63 EUR
35.6400 EUR 35.64 EUR
35.6400 EUR 1603.80 EUR
35.6900 EUR 1570.36 EUR
35.5600 EUR 853.44 EUR
35.5600 EUR 248.92 EUR
35.5600 EUR 711.20 EUR
35.5600 EUR 853.44 EUR
35.5700 EUR 1031.53 EUR
35.5100 EUR 1526.93 EUR
35.4400 EUR 1772.00 EUR
35.4100 EUR 1522.63 EUR
35.3600 EUR 1697.28 EUR
35.2500 EUR 951.75 EUR
35.4800 EUR 35.48 EUR
35.4900 EUR 1774.50 EUR
35.5000 EUR 4615.00 EUR
35.5000 EUR 18247.00 EUR
35.5000 EUR 17679.00 EUR
35.5000 EUR 2307.50 EUR
35.5400 EUR 106.62 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
35.6702 EUR 86643.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

06/04/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.gea.com





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

