1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Marcus

Nachname(n):

Ketter



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0006602006





b) Art des Geschäfts

Pflichterwerb im Rahmen der Share Ownership Guidelines des Vorstandsvergütungssystems





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

36.47 EUR





1021.16 EUR



36.79 EUR





183.95 EUR



36.79 EUR





3789.37 EUR



36.6 EUR





2891.40 EUR



36.6 EUR





695.40 EUR



36.63 EUR





73.26 EUR



36.68 EUR





3374.56 EUR



36.68 EUR





1503.88 EUR



36.41 EUR





1492.81 EUR



36.3 EUR





1851.30 EUR



36.21 EUR





3512.37 EUR



35.99 EUR





1835.49 EUR



36.1 EUR





3898.80 EUR



35.97 EUR





1258.95 EUR



35.97 EUR





2050.29 EUR



36.11 EUR





2563.81 EUR



36.11 EUR





866.64 EUR



36.03 EUR





648.54 EUR



36.03 EUR





2666.22 EUR



36.03 EUR





4035.36 EUR



35.83 EUR





3439.68 EUR



35.66 EUR





1818.66 EUR



35.69 EUR





1570.36 EUR



35.59 EUR





3879.31 EUR



35.55 EUR





3661.65 EUR



35.56 EUR





3520.44 EUR



35.75 EUR





3646.50 EUR



35.64 EUR





3457.08 EUR



35.69 EUR





3426.24 EUR



35.56 EUR





1813.56 EUR



35.56 EUR





462.28 EUR



35.56 EUR





1564.64 EUR



35.56 EUR





1813.56 EUR



35.57 EUR





2205.34 EUR



35.51 EUR





3266.92 EUR



35.44 EUR





3898.40 EUR



35.41 EUR





3293.13 EUR



35.36 EUR





3677.44 EUR



35.25 EUR





2009.25 EUR



35.48 EUR





35.48 EUR



35.49 EUR





3903.90 EUR



35.5 EUR





10153.00 EUR



35.5 EUR





40079.50 EUR



35.5 EUR





38837.00 EUR



35.5 EUR





5041.00 EUR



35.54 EUR





35.54 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

35.6826 EUR





190723.4200 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

06.04.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



