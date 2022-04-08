DGAP-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft deutsch

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Marcus
Nachname(n): Ketter

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006602006


b) Art des Geschäfts

Pflichterwerb im Rahmen der Share Ownership Guidelines des Vorstandsvergütungssystems


c) Preis(e) und Volumen








































































































































































































































Preis(e) Volumen
36.47 EUR 1021.16 EUR
36.79 EUR 183.95 EUR
36.79 EUR 3789.37 EUR
36.6 EUR 2891.40 EUR
36.6 EUR 695.40 EUR
36.63 EUR 73.26 EUR
36.68 EUR 3374.56 EUR
36.68 EUR 1503.88 EUR
36.41 EUR 1492.81 EUR
36.3 EUR 1851.30 EUR
36.21 EUR 3512.37 EUR
35.99 EUR 1835.49 EUR
36.1 EUR 3898.80 EUR
35.97 EUR 1258.95 EUR
35.97 EUR 2050.29 EUR
36.11 EUR 2563.81 EUR
36.11 EUR 866.64 EUR
36.03 EUR 648.54 EUR
36.03 EUR 2666.22 EUR
36.03 EUR 4035.36 EUR
35.83 EUR 3439.68 EUR
35.66 EUR 1818.66 EUR
35.69 EUR 1570.36 EUR
35.59 EUR 3879.31 EUR
35.55 EUR 3661.65 EUR
35.56 EUR 3520.44 EUR
35.75 EUR 3646.50 EUR
35.64 EUR 3457.08 EUR
35.69 EUR 3426.24 EUR
35.56 EUR 1813.56 EUR
35.56 EUR 462.28 EUR
35.56 EUR 1564.64 EUR
35.56 EUR 1813.56 EUR
35.57 EUR 2205.34 EUR
35.51 EUR 3266.92 EUR
35.44 EUR 3898.40 EUR
35.41 EUR 3293.13 EUR
35.36 EUR 3677.44 EUR
35.25 EUR 2009.25 EUR
35.48 EUR 35.48 EUR
35.49 EUR 3903.90 EUR
35.5 EUR 10153.00 EUR
35.5 EUR 40079.50 EUR
35.5 EUR 38837.00 EUR
35.5 EUR 5041.00 EUR
35.54 EUR 35.54 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
35.6826 EUR 190723.4200 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

06.04.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.gea.com





 
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1323339&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
