





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















08.04.2022 / 09:30









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Johannes

Nachname(n):

Giloth



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0006602006





b) Art des Geschäfts

Pflichterwerb im Rahmen der Share Ownership Guidelines des Vorstandsvergütungssystems





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

36.4700 EUR





510.58 EUR



36.7900 EUR





110.37 EUR



36.7900 EUR





1729.13 EUR



36.6000 EUR





1317.60 EUR



36.6000 EUR





329.40 EUR



36.6300 EUR





73.26 EUR



36.6800 EUR





220.08 EUR



36.6800 EUR





733.60 EUR



36.4100 EUR





691.79 EUR



36.3000 EUR





871.20 EUR



36.2100 EUR





1629.45 EUR



35.9900 EUR





863.76 EUR



36.1000 EUR





1805.00 EUR



35.9700 EUR





611.49 EUR



35.9700 EUR





971.19 EUR



36.1100 EUR





1191.63 EUR



36.1100 EUR





397.21 EUR



36.0300 EUR





324.27 EUR



36.0300 EUR





1225.02 EUR



36.0300 EUR





1873.56 EUR



35.8300 EUR





1576.52 EUR



35.6600 EUR





855.84 EUR



35.6900 EUR





749.49 EUR



35.5900 EUR





1779.50 EUR



35.5500 EUR





1706.40 EUR



35.5600 EUR





1635.76 EUR



35.7500 EUR





1680.25 EUR



35.6300 EUR





35.63 EUR



35.6400 EUR





35.64 EUR



35.6400 EUR





1603.80 EUR



35.6900 EUR





1570.36 EUR



35.5600 EUR





853.44 EUR



35.5600 EUR





248.92 EUR



35.5600 EUR





711.20 EUR



35.5600 EUR





853.44 EUR



35.5700 EUR





1031.53 EUR



35.5100 EUR





1526.93 EUR



35.4400 EUR





1772.00 EUR



35.4100 EUR





1522.63 EUR



35.3600 EUR





1697.28 EUR



35.2500 EUR





951.75 EUR



35.4800 EUR





35.48 EUR



35.4900 EUR





1774.50 EUR



35.5000 EUR





4615.00 EUR



35.5000 EUR





18247.00 EUR



35.5000 EUR





17679.00 EUR



35.5000 EUR





2307.50 EUR



35.5400 EUR





106.62 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

35.6702 EUR





86643.0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

06.04.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



