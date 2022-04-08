DGAP-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft english

2022. április 08., péntek, 09:32















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








08.04.2022 / 09:30




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Ketter

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006602006


b) Nature of the transaction

Mandatory purchase under the Share Ownership Guidelines of the Executive Board remuneration system


c) Price(s) and volume(s)








































































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
36.47 EUR 1021.16 EUR
36.79 EUR 183.95 EUR
36.79 EUR 3789.37 EUR
36.6 EUR 2891.40 EUR
36.6 EUR 695.40 EUR
36.63 EUR 73.26 EUR
36.68 EUR 3374.56 EUR
36.68 EUR 1503.88 EUR
36.41 EUR 1492.81 EUR
36.3 EUR 1851.30 EUR
36.21 EUR 3512.37 EUR
35.99 EUR 1835.49 EUR
36.1 EUR 3898.80 EUR
35.97 EUR 1258.95 EUR
35.97 EUR 2050.29 EUR
36.11 EUR 2563.81 EUR
36.11 EUR 866.64 EUR
36.03 EUR 648.54 EUR
36.03 EUR 2666.22 EUR
36.03 EUR 4035.36 EUR
35.83 EUR 3439.68 EUR
35.66 EUR 1818.66 EUR
35.69 EUR 1570.36 EUR
35.59 EUR 3879.31 EUR
35.55 EUR 3661.65 EUR
35.56 EUR 3520.44 EUR
35.75 EUR 3646.50 EUR
35.64 EUR 3457.08 EUR
35.69 EUR 3426.24 EUR
35.56 EUR 1813.56 EUR
35.56 EUR 462.28 EUR
35.56 EUR 1564.64 EUR
35.56 EUR 1813.56 EUR
35.57 EUR 2205.34 EUR
35.51 EUR 3266.92 EUR
35.44 EUR 3898.40 EUR
35.41 EUR 3293.13 EUR
35.36 EUR 3677.44 EUR
35.25 EUR 2009.25 EUR
35.48 EUR 35.48 EUR
35.49 EUR 3903.90 EUR
35.5 EUR 10153.00 EUR
35.5 EUR 40079.50 EUR
35.5 EUR 38837.00 EUR
35.5 EUR 5041.00 EUR
35.54 EUR 35.54 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
35.6826 EUR 190723.4200 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

06/04/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














08.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.gea.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



74183  08.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1323339&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum