1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Marcus

Last name(s):

Ketter



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006602006





b) Nature of the transaction

Mandatory purchase under the Share Ownership Guidelines of the Executive Board remuneration system





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

36.47 EUR





1021.16 EUR



36.79 EUR





183.95 EUR



36.79 EUR





3789.37 EUR



36.6 EUR





2891.40 EUR



36.6 EUR





695.40 EUR



36.63 EUR





73.26 EUR



36.68 EUR





3374.56 EUR



36.68 EUR





1503.88 EUR



36.41 EUR





1492.81 EUR



36.3 EUR





1851.30 EUR



36.21 EUR





3512.37 EUR



35.99 EUR





1835.49 EUR



36.1 EUR





3898.80 EUR



35.97 EUR





1258.95 EUR



35.97 EUR





2050.29 EUR



36.11 EUR





2563.81 EUR



36.11 EUR





866.64 EUR



36.03 EUR





648.54 EUR



36.03 EUR





2666.22 EUR



36.03 EUR





4035.36 EUR



35.83 EUR





3439.68 EUR



35.66 EUR





1818.66 EUR



35.69 EUR





1570.36 EUR



35.59 EUR





3879.31 EUR



35.55 EUR





3661.65 EUR



35.56 EUR





3520.44 EUR



35.75 EUR





3646.50 EUR



35.64 EUR





3457.08 EUR



35.69 EUR





3426.24 EUR



35.56 EUR





1813.56 EUR



35.56 EUR





462.28 EUR



35.56 EUR





1564.64 EUR



35.56 EUR





1813.56 EUR



35.57 EUR





2205.34 EUR



35.51 EUR





3266.92 EUR



35.44 EUR





3898.40 EUR



35.41 EUR





3293.13 EUR



35.36 EUR





3677.44 EUR



35.25 EUR





2009.25 EUR



35.48 EUR





35.48 EUR



35.49 EUR





3903.90 EUR



35.5 EUR





10153.00 EUR



35.5 EUR





40079.50 EUR



35.5 EUR





38837.00 EUR



35.5 EUR





5041.00 EUR



35.54 EUR





35.54 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

35.6826 EUR





190723.4200 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

06/04/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



