DGAP-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Sales growth in the first quarter of 2022 above capital markets expectations
2022. április 08., péntek, 11:31
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Sales growth in the first quarter of 2022 above capital markets expectations
According to its provisional figures, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, achieved a substantial increase in organic Group sales of 10.3% (sales of €2,215 million) in the first quarter of 2022, above current capital markets expectations. Organic sales in the Consumer business segment climbed by 11.6% year-on-year (sales of €1,789 million). The tesa business segment reported organic sales growth of 5.1% (sales of €426 million).
The 2022 full-year sales forecast published in March for the Consumer business segment remains unchanged in light of the ongoing volatile market environment. Beiersdorf anticipates sales growth in the mid-single-digit range for Consumer.
Currently there are uncertainties due to the war in Ukraine, corona-driven lockdowns in China and inflationary pressure on raw material and logistics costs. Measures for mitigating this cost pressure have already been taken group-wide.
The quarterly statement for January to March including a statement on the EBIT margin forecast for 2022 will be released on April 28, 2022.
