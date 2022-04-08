DGAP-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Sales growth in the first quarter of 2022 above capital markets expectations

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Sales growth in the first quarter of 2022 above capital markets expectations


According to its provisional figures, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, achieved a substantial increase in organic Group sales of 10.3% (sales of €2,215 million) in the first quarter of 2022, above current capital markets expectations. Organic sales in the Consumer business segment climbed by 11.6% year-on-year (sales of €1,789 million). The tesa business segment reported organic sales growth of 5.1% (sales of €426 million).



The 2022 full-year sales forecast published in March for the Consumer business segment remains unchanged in light of the ongoing volatile market environment. Beiersdorf anticipates sales growth in the mid-single-digit range for Consumer.



Currently there are uncertainties due to the war in Ukraine, corona-driven lockdowns in China and inflationary pressure on raw material and logistics costs. Measures for mitigating this cost pressure have already been taken group-wide.



The quarterly statement for January to March including a statement on the EBIT margin forecast for 2022 will be released on April 28, 2022.






