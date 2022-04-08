DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Development of Sales





Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Sales growth in the first quarter of 2022 above capital markets expectations





08-Apr-2022 / 11:31 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Sales growth in the first quarter of 2022 above capital markets expectations

According to its provisional figures, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, achieved a substantial increase in organic Group sales of 10.3% (sales of €2,215 million) in the first quarter of 2022, above current capital markets expectations. Organic sales in the Consumer business segment climbed by 11.6% year-on-year (sales of €1,789 million). The tesa business segment reported organic sales growth of 5.1% (sales of €426 million).

The 2022 full-year sales forecast published in March for the Consumer business segment remains unchanged in light of the ongoing volatile market environment. Beiersdorf anticipates sales growth in the mid-single-digit range for Consumer.

Currently there are uncertainties due to the war in Ukraine, corona-driven lockdowns in China and inflationary pressure on raw material and logistics costs. Measures for mitigating this cost pressure have already been taken group-wide.

The quarterly statement for January to March including a statement on the EBIT margin forecast for 2022 will be released on April 28, 2022.

Contact:Dr. Jens GeißlerHead of Investor RelationsTel.: +49 (40) 4909 5000Fax: +49 (40) 4909 18 5000Anke SchmidtVice President Corporate CommunicationsTel.: +49 (40) 4909 2001Fax: +49 (40) 4909 2516