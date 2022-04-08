DGAP-DD: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: EFa Vermögensverwaltungs KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
33.4000 EUR 6012.0000 EUR
34.0000 EUR 3400.0000 EUR
34.6000 EUR 6228.0000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
34.0083 EUR 15640.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

07/04/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com





 
