2022. április 08., péntek, 17:10







08.04.2022 / 17:10



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 11, 2022

Address: https://classic.gs.de/media/de/dokumente/service/wertpapierprospekte/geschaeftsberichte/Wertpapier_Testat_2021.pdf













Language: English
Company: Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

Marienturm Taunusanlage 9-10

60329 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: https://www.gs.de





 
