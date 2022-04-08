DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG intends to take up debts in the amount of presumably up to EUR 850 million, the expected proceeds shall be used to return approx. EUR 1 billion of capital to the shareholders
2022. április 08., péntek, 18:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
alstria office REIT-AG intends to take up debts in the amount of presumably up to EUR 850 million, the expected proceeds shall be used to return approx. EUR 1 billion of capital to the shareholders.
Hamburg, April 8, 2022 - Following the review of the Company"s capital structure, the management board of alstria office REIT-AG (Symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1 (shares), ISIN: XS2191013171 (Bond 2020), ISIN: XS2053346297 (Bond 2019), ISIN: XS1717584913 (Bond 2017), ISIN: XS1346695437 (Bond 2016)) intends to take up debts in the amount of presumably up to EUR 850 million. This may occur through the issuance of secured or unsecured debt instruments, such as for example corporate bonds and/or through bank financing.
The expected proceeds shall be used to return approx. EUR 1 billion of capital to the shareholders in the form of a share buyback in accordance with the existing authorization or - subject to a decision by a General Meeting of the Company - in the form of a special dividend payment.
Contact:
alstria office REIT-AG
Julius Stinauer
Teamleader IR/PR
Steinstr. 7
20095 Hamburg
+49 (0) 40 226 341 344
jstinauer@alstria.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|alstria office REIT-AG
|Steinstraße 7
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040-226 341 300
|Fax:
|040-226 341 310
|E-mail:
|info@alstria.de
|Internet:
|http://www.alstria.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD2U1
|WKN:
|A0LD2U
|Indices:
|EPRA, German REIT Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1324273
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1324273 08-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-