2022. április 08., péntek





DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


08-Apr-2022 / 18:01 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



alstria office REIT-AG intends to take up debts in the amount of presumably up to EUR 850 million, the expected proceeds shall be used to return approx. EUR 1 billion of capital to the shareholders.


Hamburg, April 8, 2022 - Following the review of the Company"s capital structure, the management board of alstria office REIT-AG (Symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1 (shares), ISIN: XS2191013171 (Bond 2020), ISIN: XS2053346297 (Bond 2019), ISIN: XS1717584913 (Bond 2017), ISIN: XS1346695437 (Bond 2016)) intends to take up debts in the amount of presumably up to EUR 850 million. This may occur through the issuance of secured or unsecured debt instruments, such as for example corporate bonds and/or through bank financing.


The expected proceeds shall be used to return approx. EUR 1 billion of capital to the shareholders in the form of a share buyback in accordance with the existing authorization or - subject to a decision by a General Meeting of the Company - in the form of a special dividend payment.



Contact:

alstria office REIT-AG

Julius Stinauer

Teamleader IR/PR

Steinstr. 7

20095 Hamburg

+49 (0) 40 226 341 344

jstinauer@alstria.de







Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG

Steinstraße 7

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: 040-226 341 300
Fax: 040-226 341 310
E-mail: info@alstria.de
Internet: http://www.alstria.de
ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1
WKN: A0LD2U
Indices: EPRA, German REIT Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1324273





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

