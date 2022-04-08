

alstria office REIT-AG intends to take up debts in the amount of presumably up to EUR 850 million, the expected proceeds shall be used to return approx. EUR 1 billion of capital to the shareholders





alstria office REIT-AG intends to take up debts in the amount of presumably up to EUR 850 million, the expected proceeds shall be used to return approx. EUR 1 billion of capital to the shareholders.





Hamburg, April 8, 2022 - Following the review of the Company"s capital structure, the management board of alstria office REIT-AG (Symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1 (shares), ISIN: XS2191013171 (Bond 2020), ISIN: XS2053346297 (Bond 2019), ISIN: XS1717584913 (Bond 2017), ISIN: XS1346695437 (Bond 2016)) intends to take up debts in the amount of presumably up to EUR 850 million. This may occur through the issuance of secured or unsecured debt instruments, such as for example corporate bonds and/or through bank financing.





The expected proceeds shall be used to return approx. EUR 1 billion of capital to the shareholders in the form of a share buyback in accordance with the existing authorization or - subject to a decision by a General Meeting of the Company - in the form of a special dividend payment.







