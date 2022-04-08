DGAP-DD: Infineon Technologies AG deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Peter
Nachname(n): Gruber

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Infineon Technologies AG


b) LEI

TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006231004


b) Art des Geschäfts

Übertragung von Aktien im Rahmen des Infineon-Restricted Stock Unit Plans


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
30.232538 EUR 15358.13 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
30.232538 EUR 15358.13 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

05.04.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Infineon Technologies AG

Am Campeon 1-15

85579 Neubiberg

Deutschland
Internet: www.infineon.com





 
