1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Rutger

Last name(s):

Wijburg



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Infineon Technologies AG





b) LEI

TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006231004





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares as part of the Infineon-Restricted Stock Unit Plan to cover tax and fees





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

30.232538 EUR





16265.11 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

30.232538 EUR





16265.11 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

05/04/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



