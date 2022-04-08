DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo: Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting
The Company will publish the minutes of the General Meeting within the legally established period.
Some of the decisions are subject to entry in the Commercial Register and the Register of Non-Profit Legal Entities.
In compliance with the decision of the General Meeting of the Shareholders and the Statute of the Company, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Wolfgang Kirsch and Mr. Dimitar Dimitrov as Chief Executive Officers of the Allterco JSCo in a later meeting today.
* EUR/BGN exchange rate as of April 8, 2022 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95150
Investor Relations contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
|EQS News ID:
|1324505
