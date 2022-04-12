DGAP-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement





Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report for Q1 2022 / Preliminary business figures as of March 31, 2022





12-Apr-2022 / 13:15 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





Haselünne, April 12, 2022

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report for Q1 2022 / Preliminary business figures as of March 31, 2022





Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), expects for the first quarter of the 2022 financial year, based on preliminary business figures available today, a normalised consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) of EUR 1.2 million (Q1 2021: EUR 0.5 million) and a normalised consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of EUR 3.2 million (Q1 2021: EUR 2.7 million), each adjusted for exceptional effects. Consolidated revenues are expected to amount to EUR 36.1 million (Q1 2021: EUR 31.4 million).

The significant increase in revenues in the first quarter of the 2022 financial year is due to the mostly less restrictive Corona regulations compared to the same period of the previous year. The consolidated EBIT, which increased by EUR 0.7 million compared to the first quarter of the 2021 financial year and thus more than doubled, is the result of an improved gross profit despite first energy and material price increases that have already occurred.

For the further course of the 2022 financial year, the company continues to expect high, significantly increasing cost burdens as early as the second quarter as a result of massive energy and material price increases as well as disrupted supply chains due to the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Against this background, the company is maintaining unchanged the forecast for the 2022 financial year with respect to the income-related performance indicators published at the beginning of February 2022 and with the 2021 Annual Report at the end of March 2022. According to this forecast, the Berentzen Group expects a normalised consolidated EBIT in a range of EUR 5.0 million to EUR 8.0 million (2021: EUR 6.7 million), a normalised consolidated EBITDA in a range of EUR 14.0 million to EUR 17.0 million (2021: EUR 15.4 million) and consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 154.0 million to EUR 162.0 million (2021: EUR 146.1 million) for the financial year 2022.

The preliminary business figures for the first quarter of the 2022 financial year of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are subject to review by the Supervisory Board"s Finance and Audit Committee. The final business figures and further information on the first quarter of the 2022 financial year will be published as scheduled on May 3, 2022 with the Interim Report for Q1 2022.

For an explanation of the aforementioned income-related performance indicators, reference is made to the 2021 Annual Report of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published on the corporate website www.berentzen-gruppe.de (see page 129 f. in the German language version and page 126 f. in the English language version), which is available at the following link: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/berichte/ (German language version), www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports (English language version).

Information regarding the issuer of this announcement





Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft with its registered office in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverages industry operating in the following segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems.

ISIN: DE0005201602



WKN: 520160



Ticker symbol: BEZ



Listings: Regulated Market (General Standard) in Frankfurt, XETRA



OTC trading in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft



Ritterstr. 7



49740 Haselünne, Germany



Phone: +49 (0) 59 61 502 0



Fax: +49 (0) 59 61 502 268



E-Mail: berentzen@berentzen.de

Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/



Contact



Axel Kuipers



Corporate Communications & Investor Relations



Telefon: +49 (0) 5961 502 220



Mobil: +49 (0) 173 532 5282



Telefax: +49 (0) 5961 502 550



E-Mail: ir@berentzen.de