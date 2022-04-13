



MAX Automation SE (ISIN: DE000A2DA588 / WKN: A2DA58): Capital increase in the gross amount of approximately EUR 50 million successfully completed

Dusseldorf, 13 April 2022 - MAX Automation SE (the "Company") successfully completed its rights issue from authorized capital against cash contributions and a contribution in kind resolved on 28 March 2022. A total of 11,783,766 new registered no-par value shares (auf den Namen lautende Stückaktien) of the Company, with a pro-rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each, will be issued in partial utilization of the authorized capital of the Company. As a result, the share capital of the Company will be increased from EUR 29,459,415.00 by EUR 11,783,766.00 (corresponding to 40.00% of the current share capital) to EUR 41,243,181.00. The new shares are fully entitled to dividends from 1 January 2021.

The existing shareholders of the Company (other than the major shareholder Günther Holding SE and its affiliates ("Günther Holding")) and holders of subscription rights were entitled to statutory subscription rights to a total of 6,481,072 new shares. Thereof, statutory subscription rights for a total of 721,259 new shares were exercised under the subscription offer. Accordingly, a total of 721,259 new shares will be issued by way of a capital increase against cash contributions, which will result in gross proceeds of EUR 3,058,138.16 to the Company.

Günther Holding has exercised all of its 13,256,737 statutory subscription rights to a total of 5,302,694 new shares of the Company in the subscription offer. In addition, Günther Holding will take over the total of 5,759,813 new shares as to which subscription rights have not been exercised in the subscription offer by the existing shareholders and holders of subscription rights. Accordingly, a total of 11,062,507 new shares will be issued to Günther Holding by way of a capital increase against contribution in kind, for which Günther Holding will contribute a total of 1,274,594 shares in ZEAL Network SE ("ZEAL") as contribution in kind, which corresponds to a 5.69% share in ZEAL.

The Company will apply for the registration of the capital increase with the commercial register (Handelsregister) shortly. The new shares are expected to be included in the current stock quotation on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) and in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) on 21 April 2022.

"We have decisively and timely put MAX back on a solid basis on which our subsidiaries can develop well. We have successfully addressed the difficulties of the past and sorted both the debt and now also the equity aspects. That was the goal - and we achieved it. Now we have our hands free and can focus on further growth and profitability," said Dr. Christian Diekmann, Managing Director and CEO/CFO of MAX Automation SE.



About MAX Automation SE



MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Düsseldorf, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth companies operating in niche markets. The present portfolio of companies consists of ten portfolio companies and their respective subsidiaries (if applicable) which develop, manufacture, and distribute a diversified portfolio of technologically complex machinery, equipment, and integrated automation solutions as well as complementary services such as consulting, production support, maintenance, and repair for their customers both in Germany and internationally. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology industries. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588) and generated sales of mEUR 349.1 in 2021.

