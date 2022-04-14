DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Quarter Results





14-Apr-2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Allterco JSCo announces preliminary sales revenues Q1 2022



Sofia / Munich, 14 April 2022 - Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, announces a 26.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from sales of devices (including related services) to BGN 17.4 million (EUR 8.9 million) in Q1 2022, based on preliminary data. While the revenue from sales of Shelly-branded smart home devices increased by 25.1%, amounting to BGN 16.6 million (EUR 8.5 million), the revenue from sales of MyKi tracking devices decreased by 8.7% to BGN 447 thousand (EUR 229 thousand), showing trend of recovery mainly as a result of the phasing out the anti-pandemic measures taken by the governments of a number of countries where the devices are being sold.

Considering the seasonal fluctuations in sales, the reported results are in line with the expectations of the management and their planning for 2022 and are based on sales growth of the Company"s current main product lines.

The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for Q1 2022 within the statutory deadlines until 30 May 2022.

EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 14 April 2022 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

